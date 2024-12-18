MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ariana Rodriguez, a motor vehicle operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Air Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a Florida native, and Cpl. Collin Morgan, a motor vehicle operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Air Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of Louisiana, escort Sgt. Maj. Steven Kern, the sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and an Ohio native, dressed as Santa Claus, into the Marine Memorial Chapel at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community, by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing in American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)