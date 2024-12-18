MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests from the Kyorakuen Children’s Nursery and the Family Home Nozomi enter the Marine Memorial Chapel before a holiday party at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)