    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party [Image 7 of 10]

    MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members, and guests from the Kyorakuen Children’s Nursery and the Family Home Nozomi, play in bounce houses during a holiday party held at the Marine Memorial Chapel, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community, by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing in American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 20:46
    VIRIN: 241214-M-HK148-1539
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays, Marines, Iwakuni, Chapel, Community, Gifts

