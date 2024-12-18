MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community members, and guests from the Kyorakuen Children’s Nursery and the Family Home Nozomi, play in bounce houses during a holiday party held at the Marine Memorial Chapel, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community, by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing in American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)