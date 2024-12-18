MCAS Iwakuni Chapel Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shiori Minato, an admin specialist with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel, announces the snowball fight winner during a holiday party held at the Marine Memorial Chapel, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The chaplain services of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni host this annual holiday party to foster a healthy and positive relationship between base personnel and the local community, by bringing gifts, participating in games, and sharing in American holiday traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)