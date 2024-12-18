U.S. Army Pvt. Dennis Sullivan, Co. E, 2nd Virginia Cavalry, sustained a gunshot wound at Harper’s Farm, Virginia, on April 6, 1865. A segment of his cranium was removed via trephine, revealing an abscess and depression fracture. Another trephination was performed adjacent to the first to allow for the removal of bone fragments. [AFIP-518747] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8815999
|VIRIN:
|241210-D-FY143-3293
|Resolution:
|3575x2383
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil War Gunshot Wound [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.