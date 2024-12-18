Civil War Gunshot Wound

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Dennis Sullivan, Co. E, 2nd Virginia Cavalry, sustained a gunshot wound at Harper’s Farm, Virginia, on April 6, 1865. A segment of his cranium was removed via trephine, revealing an abscess and depression fracture. Another trephination was performed adjacent to the first to allow for the removal of bone fragments. [AFIP-518747] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)