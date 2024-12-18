Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil War Gunshot Wound [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Civil War Gunshot Wound

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    U.S. Army Pvt. Dennis Sullivan, Co. E, 2nd Virginia Cavalry, sustained a gunshot wound at Harper’s Farm, Virginia, on April 6, 1865. A segment of his cranium was removed via trephine, revealing an abscess and depression fracture. Another trephination was performed adjacent to the first to allow for the removal of bone fragments. [AFIP-518747] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 11:37
    Photo ID: 8815999
    VIRIN: 241210-D-FY143-3293
    Resolution: 3575x2383
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil War Gunshot Wound [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound
    Civil War Gunshot Wound

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Amputation
    Medical Museum
    NMHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download