Civil War Gunshot Wound

U.S. Army Sgt. Henry Case, Co. H, 116th Pennsylvania Infantry, sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Spotsylvania on May 12, 1864. His proximal humerus was excised. Multiple saw marks near the bottom of the bone show false starts where the chain saw slipped before settling into a groove. [AFIP-1001618] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)