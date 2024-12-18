Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil War Gunshot Wound [Image 12 of 14]

    Civil War Gunshot Wound

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    U.S. Army Pvt. James Kegerreis, Co. B, 2nd Pennsylvania Heavy Artillery, sustained a gunshot wound in his neck and shoulder at the Battle of Petersburg on June 17, 1864. His proximal humerus was excised on Jan. 17, 1865. Fistulas continued to develop, and his health began to fail until a six-inch sequestrum was removed in December 1867. [AFIP-1001349] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 11:37
    This work, Civil War Gunshot Wound [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    Amputation
    Medical Museum
    NMHM

