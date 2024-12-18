Civil War Gunshot Wound

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. James Kegerreis, Co. B, 2nd Pennsylvania Heavy Artillery, sustained a gunshot wound in his neck and shoulder at the Battle of Petersburg on June 17, 1864. His proximal humerus was excised on Jan. 17, 1865. Fistulas continued to develop, and his health began to fail until a six-inch sequestrum was removed in December 1867. [AFIP-1001349] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)