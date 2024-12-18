Civil War Gunshot Wound

U.S. Army Pvt. Philip Ritner, Co. I, 10th New York Volunteers, sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Fredericksburg on Dec. 13, 1862. Depressed fragments of bone were removed from his cranium via trephine on Dec. 19, 1862. [AFIP-385059] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)
