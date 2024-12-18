Civil War Gunshot Wound

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Edwin Ulmer, Co. G, 15th New Jersey, sustained a gunshot wound in his thigh at the Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864. Surgeons amputated his leg at mid-thigh on Nov. 14, 1864. An additional necrosed piece of bone was removed from his amputation stump in April 1865. [AFIP-384932] [AFIP-1002792] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)