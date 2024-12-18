U.S. Army Pvt. James Kegerreis, Co. B, 2nd Pennsylvania Heavy Artillery, sustained a gunshot wound in his neck and shoulder at the Battle of Petersburg on June 17, 1864. His proximal humerus was excised on Jan. 17, 1865. [AFIP-1001349] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 11:37
|Photo ID:
|8815998
|VIRIN:
|241210-D-FY143-1384
|Resolution:
|3255x2170
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil War Gunshot Wound [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.