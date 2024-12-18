Civil War Gunshot Wound

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. James Kegerreis, Co. B, 2nd Pennsylvania Heavy Artillery, sustained a gunshot wound in his neck and shoulder at the Battle of Petersburg on June 17, 1864. His proximal humerus was excised on Jan. 17, 1865. [AFIP-1001349] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)