A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos

Sgt. Abiela Casillas uses a M1120 - Load Handling System (LHS) with the final container to the container yard, as the 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army's Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future