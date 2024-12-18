Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos [Image 6 of 10]

    A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos

    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Sgt. Moriczio Abraham prepares to transport supplies to the company's new supply cage, as the 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army's Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    VIRIN: 241218-A-MN258-9089
