A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos

Staff Sgt. Michelle Santillan, Cadet Samantha Gonzalez, and Sgt. Moriczio Abraham transported supplies to the new supply cage, as the 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army's Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future