A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos

Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Cabral, Staff Sgt. Michelle Santillan, and Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez, deliver the final M1120 - Load Handling System as the 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army's Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future