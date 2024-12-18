A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Cabral instructs Sgt. Abiela Casillas on M1120 - Load Handling System (LHS) operations as the 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army's Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future