A Holiday Homecoming: 387th Quartermaster Company Relocates to Joint Base Los Alamitos

The 387th Quartermaster Company successfully transitioned to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California, on December 18, 2024. This move, part of the U.S. Army's Force Structure Realignment initiative, enhances the company’s operational readiness, positioning it for even greater success in the future
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8815411
|VIRIN:
|241218-A-MN258-2206
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
