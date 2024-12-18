U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct an after-action review (AAR) with the support of Observer Coach/Trainers (OC/Ts) from First Army, 188th Infantry Brigade, to identify improvements after completing a combined arms movement drill as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 20, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 02:08
|Photo ID:
|8815153
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-JJ342-2219
|Resolution:
|4697x3186
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, XCTC D+14 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.