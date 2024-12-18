Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Scramble [Image 5 of 11]

    Golf Scramble

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, take part in a golf scramble fundraiser on April 2, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The fundraiser provided a unique way to raise money for the 120th Infantry Brigade Ball by having participants donate money to play through holes and use mulligans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 02:08
    Photo ID: 8815145
    VIRIN: 240402-A-JJ342-1003
    Resolution: 6061x5096
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Golf Scramble [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golf

