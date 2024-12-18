Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, take part in a golf scramble fundraiser on April 2, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The fundraiser provided a unique way to raise money for the 120th Infantry Brigade Ball by having participants donate money to play through holes and use mulligans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)