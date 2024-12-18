Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Hero [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Project Hero

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, support bike riders of Project Hero as they continue their five-day journey to Fort Worth on May 10, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Project Hero is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by PTSD, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), and other injuries by promoting rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives while raising awareness to combat the national mental health emergency posed by these conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 02:08
    Photo ID: 8815140
    VIRIN: 240510-A-JJ342-1015
    Resolution: 4365x2672
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Hero [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Hero
    XCTC D+13
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Halloween Extravaganza
    Golf Scramble
    XCTC D+11
    XCTC D+13
    XCTC D+13
    XCTC D+14
    XCTC D+14
    Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition Day 2 Obstacle Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veterans
    bike ride
    Project Hero

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download