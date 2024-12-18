Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, support bike riders of Project Hero as they continue their five-day journey to Fort Worth on May 10, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Project Hero is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by PTSD, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), and other injuries by promoting rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives while raising awareness to combat the national mental health emergency posed by these conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)