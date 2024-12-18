Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott, of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, assumes responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony on April 5, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership and ensures continuity of guidance and mentorship for the unit’s Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024
    Photo ID: 8815142
    VIRIN: 240405-A-JJ342-2891
    Resolution: 7348x4650
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    COR
    3-393rd

