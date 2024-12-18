Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott, of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, assumes responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony on April 5, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership and ensures continuity of guidance and mentorship for the unit’s Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)