U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott, of the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, assumes responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony on April 5, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership and ensures continuity of guidance and mentorship for the unit’s Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 02:08
|Photo ID:
|8815142
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-JJ342-2891
|Resolution:
|7348x4650
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS