U.S. Army CW2 Janine Shelby (left) and her family dress up as Disney characters for the 120th Infantry Brigade's Halloween Extravaganza on Oct. 31, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This annual event brings Soldiers and their families together in a fun and safe environment to celebrate Halloween while fostering unit cohesion and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)