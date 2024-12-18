Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition Day 2 Obstacle Course [Image 11 of 11]

    Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition Day 2 Obstacle Course

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army CPT Patrick Catton, assigned to 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, ascends a rope during an obstacle course as part of the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on May 21, 2024. This rigorous competition evaluates competitors' proficiency in a variety of tactical and technical skills to determine the top OC/T. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    VIRIN: 240521-A-JJ342-5879
    This work, Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition Day 2 Obstacle Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

