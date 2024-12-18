U.S. Army CPT Patrick Catton, assigned to 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West, ascends a rope during an obstacle course as part of the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on May 21, 2024. This rigorous competition evaluates competitors' proficiency in a variety of tactical and technical skills to determine the top OC/T. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2024 02:08
|Photo ID:
|8815156
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-JJ342-5879
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
This work, Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition Day 2 Obstacle Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.