A U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot assigned to 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, speaks with fellow aircrew during preflight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 12, 2024. Throughout different stages of flight, pilots must communicate with their crews and other personnel such as maintenance, base operations, and civilian air traffic controllers, prioritizing safety through accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8813009
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-SC242-1385
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Servicemember snapshots [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.