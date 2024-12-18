Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Servicemember snapshots [Image 6 of 6]

    Servicemember snapshots

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot assigned to 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, speaks with fellow aircrew during preflight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 12, 2024. Throughout different stages of flight, pilots must communicate with their crews and other personnel such as maintenance, base operations, and civilian air traffic controllers, prioritizing safety through accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8813009
    VIRIN: 240912-F-SC242-1385
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Servicemember snapshots
    Servicemember snapshots

