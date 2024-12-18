Servicemember snapshots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot assigned to 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, speaks with fellow aircrew during preflight within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 12, 2024. Throughout different stages of flight, pilots must communicate with their crews and other personnel such as maintenance, base operations, and civilian air traffic controllers, prioritizing safety through accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo)