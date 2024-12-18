Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying those stars and stripes [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flying those stars and stripes

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Indiana, displays the American flag in his cockpit, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2024. American Airmen stand ready to meet the rapidly adapting challenges of modern conflict and seize opportunities with the confidence, creativity, and commitment that have long characterized the U.S. military and the democracy it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8813005
    VIRIN: 240607-F-SC242-1998
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying those stars and stripes [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Moment
    Flying those stars and stripes
    F-22 projects airpower over USCENTCOM
    Servicemember snapshots
    Shining light on preflight
    Servicemember snapshots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    A-10
    1CTCS
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download