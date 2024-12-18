Flying those stars and stripes

A U.S Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 122nd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Indiana, displays the American flag in his cockpit, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2024. American Airmen stand ready to meet the rapidly adapting challenges of modern conflict and seize opportunities with the confidence, creativity, and commitment that have long characterized the U.S. military and the democracy it serves. (U.S. Air Force photo)
