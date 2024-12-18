Shining light on preflight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief assigned to the 128th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, stands by prior to preflight exterior checks at night within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 5, 2024. Maintenance briefings between maintainers and aircrew are an integral part of preflight, ensuring aircraft are functional with any additional risk management understood by the aircraft commander. The Air Force prioritizes dependable communication from all Airmen to achieve safe mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo)