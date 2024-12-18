A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief assigned to the 128th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, stands by prior to preflight exterior checks at night within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 5, 2024. Maintenance briefings between maintainers and aircrew are an integral part of preflight, ensuring aircraft are functional with any additional risk management understood by the aircraft commander. The Air Force prioritizes dependable communication from all Airmen to achieve safe mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|10.05.2024
|12.20.2024 19:06
|8813008
|241005-F-SC242-1237
|6048x4024
|17.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
This work, Shining light on preflight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.