    Shining light on preflight [Image 5 of 6]

    Shining light on preflight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief assigned to the 128th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, stands by prior to preflight exterior checks at night within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 5, 2024. Maintenance briefings between maintainers and aircrew are an integral part of preflight, ensuring aircraft are functional with any additional risk management understood by the aircraft commander. The Air Force prioritizes dependable communication from all Airmen to achieve safe mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8813008
    VIRIN: 241005-F-SC242-1237
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Shining light on preflight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

