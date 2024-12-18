Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chiefs assigned to the 128th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, stand by to supervise the flight control and trim check at sunset within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2024. The preflight process relies on collaboration between maintainers and pilots with streamlined communication, ensuring aircraft remain operational for constant airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Maintenance Moment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

