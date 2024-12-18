Maintenance Moment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chiefs assigned to the 128th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, stand by to supervise the flight control and trim check at sunset within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility, Aug. 7, 2024. The preflight process relies on collaboration between maintainers and pilots with streamlined communication, ensuring aircraft remain operational for constant airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo)