    F-22 projects airpower over USCENTCOM [Image 3 of 6]

    F-22 projects airpower over USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Expeditionary Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sept. 27, 2024. Deployed aircrew within the USCENTCOM AOR maintain patrol presence with aircraft, such as the F-22, to deter transnational threats, counter disinformation, and address threats of aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8813006
    VIRIN: 240927-F-SC242-2113
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AIRCREW
    1CTCS
    AFCENT

