F-22 projects airpower over USCENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Expeditionary Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sept. 27, 2024. Deployed aircrew within the USCENTCOM AOR maintain patrol presence with aircraft, such as the F-22, to deter transnational threats, counter disinformation, and address threats of aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo)