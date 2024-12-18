Servicemember snapshots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator assigned to the 756th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, pauses during preflight duties within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. Beyond ensuring successful aerial refueling, a boom operator must maintain accountability of cargo, understand their aircraft operating systems, and remain vigilant for possible maintenance issues at all stages of flight to ensure safe mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo)