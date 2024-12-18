Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Servicemember snapshots [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Servicemember snapshots

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator assigned to the 756th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, pauses during preflight duties within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. Beyond ensuring successful aerial refueling, a boom operator must maintain accountability of cargo, understand their aircraft operating systems, and remain vigilant for possible maintenance issues at all stages of flight to ensure safe mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8813007
    VIRIN: 240725-F-SC242-1729
    Resolution: 5027x3345
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Servicemember snapshots [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Moment
    Flying those stars and stripes
    F-22 projects airpower over USCENTCOM
    Servicemember snapshots
    Shining light on preflight
    Servicemember snapshots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AIRCREW
    1CTCS
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download