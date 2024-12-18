Colorado Rapids Visit Buckley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Andrew Downey, Space Delta 4 vice commander, guides Colorado Rapids players and crew members through a radome at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, July 10, 2024. The tour provided insights into the radome’s critical radar systems and their role in national security. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)