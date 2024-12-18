Colorado Rapids Visit Buckley

U.S. Space Force Col. Heidi Dexter, Space Base Delta 2 commander, briefs Colorado Rapids players and crew members at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, July 10, 2024. The brief included details on base functions and the different mission sets hosted at Buckley. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)
