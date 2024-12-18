Colorado Rapids Visit Buckley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colorado Rapids team members take a photo with 140th Wing leadership after a tour of the 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The 140th AMXS, led the group on a tour of the 140th Wing's aviation assets educating them on the capabilities and missions of the F-16 Fighting Falcons, including their roles in air defense and combat missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)