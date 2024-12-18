Colorado Rapids Visit Buckley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah Tucker, 140th Wing commander, leads Colorado Rapids players and crew members on a tour of aviation assets at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, July 10, 2024. The tour highlighted the capabilities and missions of the 140th Wing's F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)