Colorado Rapids players engage with service members and their families during a meet and greet at the Base Exchange, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, July 10, 2024. The event fostered community connections and support for military families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)
This work, Colorado Rapids Visit Buckley [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.