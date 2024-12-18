Buckley Hosts Colorado Rapids

Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado --

The Colorado Rapids Soccer Club players and crew members visited Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, on July 10, 2024, to gain a deeper understanding of the base's operations and engage with the military community.



The visit began with a briefing by Col. Heidi Dexter, Space Base Delta 2 commander, who provided an overview of Buckley's various missions and base functions. This session offered the Rapids insights into how Buckley provides installation support functions for more than 90 base partners located both on base and in the local community, including resident air operations, space-based missile warning capabilities, space surveillance operations, and space communications missions.



Following the briefing, Lt. Col. Andrew Downey, Space Delta 4 vice commander, guided the Rapids players and crew through a radome. This tour provided insights into the radome’s critical radar systems that provide space domain awareness, and early missile warning.



“It was an honor showing the Rapids what we do here” Downey said, “and how like them, we are a team that has to rely on each other to ensure early missile warning defense stays a no-fail mission.”



Next, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah Tucker, 140th Wing commander, and SMSgt. Andrue Donaldson, 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, led the group on a tour of the 140th Wing's aviation assets, getting an inside look at the capabilities the aging F-16 Fighting Falcons present to the homefront. The players and crew members learned about the capabilities and missions of the F-16 Fighting Falcons, including their roles in air defense and combat missions.



The visit culminated in a lively Team Buckley meet and greet at the Buckley Exchange, where Colorado Rapids players provided autographs, pictures and laughs with service members and their families. Families were able to engage with activities from the Rapids community engagement team. This event fostered community connections and demonstrated the team's support for the military community.



“We loved getting to know what goes on at Buckley on a day-to-day basis over there!” Cole Bassett, Colorado Rapids, midfielder said, “We got to meet a lot of great people that serve our country whether that was in the satellite areas where they stop missiles all over the world, or to the fighter jet pilots who are up in the air every day.”



Overall, the visit provided the Colorado Rapids with a comprehensive view of Buckley Space Force Base's critical functions and allowed them to connect with the dedicated individuals who contribute to national security.

Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 by SrA Joshua Hollis