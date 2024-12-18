Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    Members assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron set up communications equipment and tents during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. The tents served as living quarters and operations centers during the exercise enabling members of the 353rd Special Operations Wing to employ agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 04:50
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

