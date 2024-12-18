353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron set up communications equipment and tents during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. The tents served as living quarters and operations centers during the exercise enabling members of the 353rd Special Operations Wing to employ agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)