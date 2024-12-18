353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A combat controller assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron marshals a MC-130 Commando II during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 on Dec. 9, 2024, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 353rd Special Operations Wing conducted the exercise to train for real-world scenarios in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)