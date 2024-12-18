Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    A combat controller assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron marshals a MC-130 Commando II during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 on Dec. 9, 2024, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 353rd Special Operations Wing conducted the exercise to train for real-world scenarios in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8810825
    VIRIN: 241210-F-SS704-5867
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    ACE
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    320 STS
    353 SOW
    Viking Jet

