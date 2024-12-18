353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

Members assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron lower a casualty role player from a roof during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024. The exercise placed STS members in realistic events to strengthen their abilities in the face of a real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|12.10.2024
|12.20.2024 04:52
|8810896
|241211-F-SS704-1066
|6000x3376
|10.81 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|1
