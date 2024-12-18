Members assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron breach an entryway during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Dec. 10, 2024. The 353rd Special Operations Wing conducted the exercise to train for real-world scenarios in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8810926
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-SS704-7834
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.