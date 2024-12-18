353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron treats injuries on a casualty role player during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. This exercise provided the 320th STS opportunities to sharpen their skill sets under real-world conditions within a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)