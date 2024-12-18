Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    A combat controller assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron sets up a communication antenna during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 on Dec. 10, 2024, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The exercise integrated conventional forces and Special Operations Forces from various commands in a multitude of training events to validate joint interoperability within the first island chain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8810827
    VIRIN: 241210-F-SS704-9214
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    320 STS
    353 SOW
    Viking Jet

