353 SOW refines capabilities in Viking Jet 25-1

A combat controller assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron sets up a communication antenna during exercise Viking Jet 25-1 on Dec. 10, 2024, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The exercise integrated conventional forces and Special Operations Forces from various commands in a multitude of training events to validate joint interoperability within the first island chain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)