U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, center, talks to Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. During his visit, Wiener engaged with key leaders and Airmen to learn about their mission roles, acknowledge their recent achievements, and discuss ongoing support for theater-wide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8810669
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-RX751-1384
|Resolution:
|7411x4941
|Size:
|30.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.