AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, center, talks to Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. During his visit, Wiener engaged with key leaders and Airmen to learn about their mission roles, acknowledge their recent achievements, and discuss ongoing support for theater-wide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)