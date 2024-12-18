AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard R. Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, walks and talks with Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Wiener visited multiple facilities and spoke and encouraged Airmen around the installation as part of his immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo)