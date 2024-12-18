Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW [Image 1 of 8]

    AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, right, answers questions from Airmen during a breakfast meet and greet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Wiener discussed with Airmen about multiple topics concerning the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8810662
    VIRIN: 241204-F-RX751-1188
    Resolution: 6641x4427
    Size: 16.29 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Immersion
    Ninth Air Force

