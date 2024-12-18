AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, right, answers questions from Airmen during a breakfast meet and greet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Wiener discussed with Airmen about multiple topics concerning the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8810662
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-RX751-1188
|Resolution:
|6641x4427
|Size:
|16.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
