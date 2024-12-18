AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, right, answers questions from Airmen during a breakfast meet and greet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Wiener discussed with Airmen about multiple topics concerning the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo)