AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, gets to know Airman during a breakfast meet and greet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Wiener engaged with Airmen about their questions regarding ongoing operational support and mission expectations going forward. (U.S. Air Force photo)