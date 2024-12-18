AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, right, coins an Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Wiener visited multiple facilities as part of an immersion tour of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)