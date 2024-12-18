AFCENT command chief tours the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, right, listens to Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. During a visit to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener met with Airmen and recognized them for their contributions while learning more about them and their role in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)