A wreath representing the U.S. Coast Guard hangs at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial during the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. The ceremony’s theme in 2024 was “Forging Ahead,” emphasizing the role of the younger generation in preserving and honoring the legacy of Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)