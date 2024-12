Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A World War II veteran shows off his socks before the beginning of the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Distinguished guests and community members joined Sailors, Pearl Harbor survivors and their families at Pearl Harbor National Memorial for the annual observance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)