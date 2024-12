Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World War II veterans bow their heads in a moment of silence during the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 66,143 of the 16.4 million Americans who served in World War II are alive as of 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)