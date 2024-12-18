Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Kelleher, an avionics electrical technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, escorts a wreath bearer and National Park Service ranger during the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. During the ceremony, Kelleher presented the wreath representing the Coast Guard alongside the other military branches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)