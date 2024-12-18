Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Kelleher, an avionics electrical technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, escorts a wreath bearer and National Park Service ranger during the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. During the ceremony, Kelleher presented the wreath representing the Coast Guard alongside the other military branches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

